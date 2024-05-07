Boy burnt alive in road accident in Haryana's Hisar

Hisar, May 7 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was burnt to death after his car met rammed into a tree here on Tuesday and caught fire, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Agroha-Barwala road when the boy was travelling in a car with his father.

When they reached the Nangthala village, the vehicle rammed into a tree on the roadside near Kuleri and caught fire, police said.

In the accident, the boy was charred to death. His father also suffered burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Agroha Medical College and is said to be in critical condition, they said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze. However, the boy had already died. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG