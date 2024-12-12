Boy caught spitting on dough at Ghaziabad hotel; owner, another staff nabbed

Ghaziabad, December 12 (PTI) A boy working as a cook at a restaurant in the Govindpuri area of Modinagar was caught on video spitting on dough before baking it in a tandoor.

The incident came to light when two customers, who had come to Naaz Chicken Point hotel for dinner Wednesday night, saw the boy spitting.

When they confronted the hotel staff about the act, the owner, Anuj, and his associate, Abid, allegedly tried to assault them, according to a complaint filed by Prakash Singh, a resident of the area.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting a police action.

Modinagar Additional Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai said both, the hotel owner and his associate, have been arrested, and the juvenile cook has been interrogated under juvenile justice laws.

The hotel owners have been booked under BNS sections 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 131 (use of criminal force).

Authorities also said an action will be taken against the establishment under the Food Safety and Standards Act. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN