Boy chasing kite electrocuted as he comes in contact with OHE after climbing train coach; critical

Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI ) A teenage boy suffered severe electric shock after coming in contact with an overhead electric equipment (OHE) carrying 11,000 volts of current at Kamptee railway station in Nagpur district while trying to retrieve a kite, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, according to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
The boy, identified as Lucky, was reportedly chasing a kite that had fallen on a stationary goods train loaded with coal. Ignoring the serious risk, he climbed on top of the train to get the kite. An RPF jawan on duty noticed the boy and attempted to stop him from climbing, but the teenager refused to listen.
"The kite string was entangled in the live OHE carrying 11,000 volts. While trying to pull the string, Lucky came in contact with the electric line and received a powerful shock. He collapsed on the coach due to the impact," an official said.
Railway staff and RPF personnel immediately rushed to the spot. The power supply to the OHE was switched off, and the teenager was safely lowered to the ground. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where his condition is reported to be critical, they said. PTI COR NSK