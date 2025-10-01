Boy, cousin killed in scooter-dumper collision in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy and his cousin sister were killed after their scooter collided with a dumper truck Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, Ritik Yadav (13), a resident Bihar's Bhojpur, was returning from a Dussehra fair with his cousin Nisha Yadav (20) when their scooter was hit by a dumper near Bairia Dalit Basti around 4 pm.

Ritik died on the spot, while Nisha succumbed to injuries at the district hospital, the police said.

Following the accident, enraged villagers staged a blockade on National Highway-31, demanding action against the driver.

On receiving the information, senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot to pacify the protestors.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the blockade was cleared after the villagers were persuaded to end their protest.

"The dumper and its driver have been taken into custody. Legal proceedings are underway," he added.