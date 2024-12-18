Boy critically injured after tree branch falls on him in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was seriously injured after a tree branch allegedly fell on him in the city on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am on Nandi Durga road when the boy and his father were travelling to school on a two-wheeler, they said.

In his complaint, the man explained that as they reached Nandi Durga Road, a tree branch suddenly fell, causing both of them to fall off the vehicle.

"We live in MRS Palya. The route to school and back is via Nandi Durga road. I drop my son off daily on my two-wheeler. This morning, as we were on our way, a tree branch fell on us, and both my son and I fell to the ground. Some autorickshaw drivers saw us and rushed us to the hospital," said David, the boy’s father.

David sustained a minor shoulder injury, while his son suffered a severe head injury and is now under observation in the ICU, police said.

After the incident, David filed complaints with the BBMP and the local police station.

Based on his statement, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against BBMP officials, with further investigation underway, police said. PTI AMP SSK ROH