Boy cutting tree branches dies of electrocution in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution while chopping branches of a tree in Nagpur city on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Kalamna Ring Road in the morning, they said.

Hidayatullah Hamid Hussain Sheikh was cutting branches of a tree for fodder when he came in contact with a live wire and became unresponsive.

After being alerted by a local, police brought the teenager down and rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said an official.

The boy is survived by his parents and four siblings, said the police official.