Boy dead, 8 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa

Janjgir-Champa, Sep 22 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was killed and either others injured in a lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 3pm in Sukali village when 22 persons were having a picnic near a pond, the City Kotwali police station official said.

"After it started raining, they took refuge under a tree. Seven youngsters and two children were injured when lightning struck the site. Of them, Chandrahas Darvesh was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The others are being treated and their condition is stable," the official said. PTI COR BNM