Boy dead, parents and sister critical due to suspected gas leak from pesticides in Gwalior house

Gwalior, Nov 3 (PTI) A four-year-old child died and his parents and sister are in critical condition reportedly due to gas emanating from pesticides kept in a wheat storage facility in a house in the early hours of Monday in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The house, in Gola ka Mandir area, belongs to one Shivkumar Yadav, who had kept pesticides in the wheat storage facility in it, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Soni said.

"Satyendra Sharma lives with his family on the ground floor of Yadav's house. Sharma, his wife, son and daughter were found unconscious this morning. The boy died, while the others are in critical condition," the CSP said.

Initial investigation suggest the gas leaked from the stored pesticide, police said.

The pesticide is being sent for forensic examination and its seller will be questioned, as per police.

Satyendra Sharma's sister Krishna Sharma said relatives got to know about the incident in the morning.

"It was caused by gas that emanated from the pesticides kept to protect wheat," she claimed.