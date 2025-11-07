Boy detained for killing alcoholic father in Palghar's Mokhada area

Palghar, Nov 7 ( PTI) A 16-year-old boy was detained for allegedly bludgeoning his alcoholic father to death in tribal-dominated Mokhada area of Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in Shericha Pada in Kurlod village, the official said.

"Bhagwan Navasu Uthar (45), returned home in an inebriated condition and started assaulting his family members. He used to do this often. When his 16-year-old son intervened, Uthar tried to strangle him. The teenager picked up a wooden pestle lying nearby and struck Uthar on the head and face, killing him instantly," the official said.

The boy has been detained and sent to a juvenile correctional home in Bhiwandi, the Mokhada police station official said. PTI COR BNM