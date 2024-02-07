Boy dies after being hit by car in HP's Una

Una/Bilaspur (HP), Feb 7(PTI) A 16-year-old student died in a road accident in Una's Thathal village on Wednesday, when on his way to school, he was hit by a car from behind, police said.

Arman was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Amb Police has registered a case against the car driver, Anil Kumar, and an investigation is underway, police said.

In another road incident on Wednesday, a 22-year-old man died on the spot after being hit by an HRTC bus near Bilaspur bus stand, police said.

The man, identified as Raghuveer, was going for work when the HRTC on its way from Sarkaghat to Shimla hit him.

An irate mob broke the window panes of the bus after the incident.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, said Bilaspur DSP Madan Dhiman. PTI COR BPL VN