Boy dies after falling in well in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), May 29 (PTI) A three-year-old child died after falling into a well in an agricultural field here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Rachit, a resident of Rajapur village, had gone to the field, they said.

His mother and other family members searched for him but to no avail. Local police along with locals later recovered the body of the child from the well.

