Boy dies after falling into borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Arjun ki Dhani in Gudhamalani area where Naresh fell into the borewell while playing. A rescue operation was immediately launched after getting information from his family.

The boy was stuck at a depth of nearly 100 feet, the police said.

The rescue team pulled the boy out after nearly three hours but he had died by then, they said. PTI SDA NB NB