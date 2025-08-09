Boy dies after falling into sewer in outer Delhi village

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A two-and-a-half-year old boy died after falling into an open sewer in outer north Delhi's Khera Khurd village amid heavy rain Saturday morning, police said. The incident took place around 10.30 am on the Furni Road when the boy was playing outside his home, police said.

When they could not see him, his parents raised an alarm and called the police.

The boy was pulled out of the sewer and rushed to a hospital. He was declared brought dead there. The matter was reported at Narela Industrial Area Police Station around 11.15 am, police said. PTI BM VN VN