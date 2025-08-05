Boy dies after falling into slurry-filled drain while chasing kite in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a slurry-filled drain while trying to retrieve a kite in the Najafgarh area of Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said the boy, originally from Bihar's Samastipur, was here with his family members to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when he fell into the drain on Sunday.

"His family had arrived in the capital to visit his maternal uncle and were scheduled to return after Rakhi celebrations," said the police officer.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon near Prem Vihar locality adjoining Nangli Dairy under Najafgarh police station limits.

Police said the boy reportedly spotted a loose kite and ran after it, unknowingly stepping onto a slurry-filled open drain, mistaking the hardened top surface for solid ground.

"The drain was covered with a thick layer of cow dung slurry, which created an illusion of solid footing. As soon as the child stepped on it, he sank and suffocated to death," said the police officer.

On hearing the family's cries for help, two local residents entered the drain and managed to pull the child out and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Monday.

The boy's father alleged that several bystanders watched as the boy drowned but did not help. Further investigation into the matter is underway.