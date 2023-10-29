Boy dies after falling into water tank in J-K's Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy died after falling into an open underground water tank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said on Sunday.

Zohaib Nabi, hailing from Marwah area of Kishtwar, was playing with his friends outside his residence at Khakhal Mohalla of Bhaderwah town when the incident occurred on Saturday, they said.

His body was found in the tank in an old hospital complex nearby and handed over to his father after completion of legal formalities, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the boy had fallen into the water tank while playing, police said, adding inquest proceedings have been started to ascertain the cause of his death. PTI COR/TAS RHL RHL