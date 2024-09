Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy on Monday died after falling from the balcony of his house on the tenth floor of a residential society in Greater Noida, police said The incident took place in Panchsheel Hynish Society in Bisrakh area. The boy, identified as Abhi Kumar, died on the spot, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway from every angle, they said. PTI COR NB NB