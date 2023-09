Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A 5-year-old boy died on Saturday evening after falling off a seventh floor flat in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said.

The boy, identified as Ibrahim, fell through the gap of the window grille and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the Mumbra police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM