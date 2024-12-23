Boy dies after SUV crashes into road median, lands on his car in Vashi

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) A 6-year-old boy died after an SUV hit a road median and its rear part landed on the bonnet of his car, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, he official added.

"The SUV hit a road median and its rear part rose some 7 feet in the air and then crash landed on the bonnet of the car in which deceased Harsh Arethia was travelling along with his father and three cousins," he said.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered against SUV driver Vinod Pachade, a resident of Ghansoli, on the complaint of Hrash's father Mavji Arethia, Vashi police station API Dipak Gavit said. PTI ZA BNM