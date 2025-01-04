Boy dies after tree falls on him in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) A five-year-old boy, the son of an Assamese couple, died on Saturday after an uprooted coconut tree fell on him.

The deceased has been identified as Al Ameen, the son of Mohammed, an Assam native residing in Ponjassery near Perumbavoor, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning near the family’s rented residence, according to residents.

Although the boy was rushed to a private hospital in Aluva, his life could not be saved, they added.

A case has been registered, the police said. PTI ARM SSK ARM ROH