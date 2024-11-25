Boy dies due to choking after eating more than three pooris together

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) A 11-year-old boy died here on Monday allegedly due to choking, after eating more than three pooris at a time while having lunch at school, police said.

The boy's father said in a complaint to police that he received a call from the school informing him about his son consuming "more than three puris" together leading to breathlessness.

The boy, a student of sixth standard, was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the school staff. The hospital staff, however, referred him to a private super-specialty hospital for better treatment. The doctors there, who checked his health condition, declared him dead.

