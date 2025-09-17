Boy dies from snakebite in UP's Ballia while returning home through floodwaters

Ballia (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy died from a snakebite while returning home from school through floodwaters, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Manish Yadav alias Pappu of Bhojpurwa village.

Yadav was on his way home through the flooded area when he was bitten by a snake. His condition quickly deteriorated, and his family rushed him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to the bite.

Station House Officer of the police station, Rakesh Upadhyay, said that the police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN ANM HIG