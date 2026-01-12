Boy dies in massive fire in Himachal's Solan; few Nepali nationals missing

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died in a major fire that broke out in the Old Bus Stand area in Arki subdivision of Solan district, while two people suffered burns, police said on Monday.

The fire that broke out late Sunday night gutted several shops. A few people are still feared trapped, they said.

The deceased boy was identified as Bihar resident Priyansh. An enquiry has been ordered into the fire that sparked around 2.45 am on Sunday, Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said.

The blaze started from a building, made of wood, and spread wildly to other structures, he said.

The injured are being treated at the Arki Civil Hospital, Sharma said.

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi, who was at the spot, said considerable damage had been caused to 10 to 15 shops and houses.

A few people from Nepal are missing and are being looked for, he said.

Awasthi said what sparked the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Fire tenders were rushed from Arki, Solan, Nalagarh, and Boileauganj in Shimla, beside the Ambuja plant, to douse the blaze, which was brought under control. PTI BPL VN VN