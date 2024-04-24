Boy dies of electrocution in Delhi's Chhawla during thunderstorm

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric pole in Delhi, which saw thunderstorms last evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Kaif Mohammad, was outside his house when the incident took place in Khaira village in Chhawla area on Tuesday evening.

He got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole amid thunderstorm and dust storm in the national capital, a police officer said.

The boy was rushed to RTRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The district’s crime team and officials from the power department inspected the spot and a case under relevant sections has been registered at Chhawla Police Station, he added.

Gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 70 kilometres per hour swept the national capital as parts of the city received light intensity rain on Tuesday. PTI ALK SKY SKY