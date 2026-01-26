Boy dies of electrocution while lowering national flag in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Paradip, Jan 26 (PTI) A class 10 student died allegedly due to electrocution when he was lowering the national flag after the Republic Day function at a coaching centre in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Samagol area under Kujang police station jurisdiction in the district. The deceased boy was identified as Om Prakash Dwivedi of Kendrapara district. He was a student of the private coaching centre.

The deceased boy's father is a migrant labourer working in Gujarat, police said.

The police said that the students of the coaching centre on Monday morning hoisted a national flag on the rooftop of the building. The flag post was an iron pipe. While lowering the flag, the metal pipe came in contact with the live electric wire passing near the building, and the boy sustained injuries, they said.

The boy was immediately rushed to nearby hospital at Kujang. The doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that the preliminary findings indicated that the metal pipe got charged and the boy got electrocuted in the process.

The police have detained the owner of the private coaching centre and launched an investigation into the incident.