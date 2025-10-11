Boy dies of suspected leptospirosis in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy, who had been under treatment with symptoms of leptospirosis, died at the state-run medical college in this southern district of Kerala on Saturday, hospital sources said.

The deceased was identified as Lenan C Shyam, a native of S H Mount here.

A Class X student, the teen was also a football player.

Shyam had symptoms of leptospirosis and the exact cause of the death could be ascertained after receiving the post mortem report, sources added.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease commonly known as "rat fever" in local parlance. PTI CORR LGK SA