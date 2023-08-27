Boy drowns at Pandavkada waterfall in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy drowned at Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday during an outing, police said.

The incident occurred amid a ban on visiting this waterfall during the monsoon, they said.

"The boy, identified as Harsh Gautam, was at the waterfall with some men when he slipped into the water and drowned. After the incident, local fire brigade personnel were alerted and his body was fished out," an official of Kharghar police station said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said, adding that the police are investigating the incident. PTI COR NP