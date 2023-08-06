Boy drowns in canal in Dehradun

Dehradun, Aug 6 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy slipped and drowned in a canal here on Sunday when he had gone to its banks to look for his ball, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aditya Vardhan, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Dakpathar, they said.

The boy had gone to the banks of Shakti Canal in the Dakpathar area to look for his ball when he slipped and drowned in it, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and launched a search operation. Vardhan's body was found near the Dhakrani powerhouse, they said. PTI DPT DIV DIV