Boy drowns in civic swimming pool

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool owned by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Sunday morning, police said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death following the incident, an official said.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased boy, Granth Mutha, alleged no lifeguard was present at the spot when the incident occurred and demanded action.

A police officer said Mutha was rushed to a nearby hospital after 11:30 AM, where doctors declared him dead. PTI COR NSK