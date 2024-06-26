Boy drowns in lake

Palghar (Maharashtra), June 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Nalasopara in the district on Wednesday, police said.

Three children had gone to swim in Dhaniv Talao and one of them, Firoz Vasim Shaikh, drowned, said an official.

Locals tried to rescue him after the other two boys raised alarm but in vain, he said.

Meanwhile, people in the area blamed the railways, which is carrying out construction nearby, for not fencing the lake, and ransacked the office of the construction contractor, the official said.

No case has been registered in connection with the ransacking yet, he said. PTI COR KRK