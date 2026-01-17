Boy drowns in pond in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Malayankavu near Neyyatinkara here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Niyas, son of Muhammad Shaji, a resident of Puliyoorsala, Cheriyakolla near Neyyatinkara.

According to police, Niyas, a Class VII student, had gone to the pond, which is used as a swimming spot, along with his brother and a friend around 10 am.

After entering the water, the boy reportedly drowned, police said.

Hearing the cries of the other children, local residents rushed to the spot and pulled Niyas out of the pond.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Vellarada police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The body was handed over to the relatives after completing legal formalities, police added.