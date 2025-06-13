Boy drowns in pool at water park in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) An 8-year-old boy drowned at a water park near Bazargaon in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Naitik Amit Deshmukh, the Kondhali police station official said.

"He was visiting the water park with his family. He drowned in a 41-inch deep pool after he slipped into it accidentally. Lifeguards immediately pulled him out and gave CPR, but he didn't respond. He was declared dead by doctors at a nearby hospital," he said.

An accidental death report has been registered, assistant inspector Rajkuma Tripathi said.

The park's general manager Chandan Kumar Singh said all safety rules were followed, adding the child was with his parents at the time of the incident. PTI COR BNM