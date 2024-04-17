Boy drowns in private swimming pool in Maharashtra’s Latur district

Latur, Apr 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Wednesday, an official said.

Mayuresh Rathod had gone to the pool in Udgir along with his father and a few of his friends, who also had brought along their children.

The parents gave Rs 500 to the swimming pool manager to allow Rathod and four others to play in the water, the officials said.

As the parents sat by the pool chatting, Rathod ventured into the deeper side and drowned, he said.

The teen’s father filed a police complaint against the owner and manager of the swimming pool alleging lack of facilities there, the official said, adding that the process to register a case was on. PTI COR NR