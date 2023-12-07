Boy drowns in sea in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned while playing with his friends in the sea in Kothipalam here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Syed, hailing from Chamundivalaplu here.

The tragedy happened when the boy along with three of his friends were playing in the sea on Wednesday evening.

A rescue mission was launched soon after the children were washed away in high waves and three of them were brought ashore safely later, police said.

Syed's body was retrieved on Thursday morning, they added. PTI LGK KH