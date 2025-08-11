Boy drowns in MCD swimming pool in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: A boy drowned in a swimming pool in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the boy, Ankit, got into the swimming pool with his friends. The swimming pool is operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from Shalimar Bagh police station reached the spot. Ankit was pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Senior police officers said statements of Ankit's friends and staff present at the swimming pool at the time of the incident are being recorded. Whether the death was the result of an accident or if any foul play was involved will be known after the probe has been completed.

"A case has been registered in the matter and all possible angles are being investigated," a police officer said.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the facility to establish the sequence of events, the officer said.