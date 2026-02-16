Boy drowns in water-filled pit in Greater Noida's Dankaur

Noida, Feb 16 (PTI) A three-year-old boy allegedly drowned after slipping into a water-filled pit while playing in Dankaur area of Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Dalelgarh village, where the child had gone to attend a religious function at his maternal uncle's house. He was a native of Sikandrabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

Munendra Singh, in-charge of Dankaur police station, said that around 11 am, when family members were busy attending a ceremony at a village temple, the child wandered off while playing.

"He went near a pit filled with water and slipped into it. After some time, the family began searching for him and found him in the pit. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Authority issued a statement on Sunday following the incident.

It said that upon receiving information about the child's death, a team from the authority's concerned work circle reached the spot and found that the land where the pit was located was registered in the name of a local farmer and was not a government pond.

"The child drowned in a water-filled pit on private land. The Authority officials are deeply saddened by the incident," the statement said.

The incident has come a month after a 34-year-old software engineer died in Noida Sector 150 after his car plunged into a deep water-filled trench amid dense midnight fog. The incident sparked allegations of negligence by local authorities and developers due to absence of any barricading or proper signages at the sharp-turn of the road. PTI COR KIS NB NB