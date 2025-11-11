Boy drowns, two missing after slipping into canal in Karnataka’s Vijayapura

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Nov 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned, and two others went missing after they slipped into a canal on Tuesday, police said.

Basamma Konnur (21), Santosh Konnur (16) and Ravi Konnur (15)—all relatives from Muddebihal town in Vijayapura district— accidentally fell into a canal under the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited project near Shirol village, police said.

Fire and police personnel launched a search operation and recovered the body of Santosh Konnur. The search is on for the remaining two, police added. PTI GMS SSK