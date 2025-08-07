Boy drowns while bathing in floodwaters in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing in floodwaters in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 10 am in west Tola Haldi village, when Yuvraj Gupta went to bathe in the floodwaters near his maternal grandparents' house in the village and drowned while bathing, Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

His body was later retrieved with the help of local boatmen and police personnel, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR KIS SHS NB