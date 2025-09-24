Boy drowns while bathing in river in UP's Deoria, another rescued

Deoria (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy drowned while another child was rescued from Chhoti Gandak river in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning near the Jalpa Mata temple in Barsath village under when the two children accidentally ventured into deep water while bathing, they said.

While villagers managed to rescue Aman (12), they could not save Aditya Chaurasia (13), a resident of the same village, police said.

On being informed, Bhatni SHO Jitendra Kumar Singh reached the spot and called an NDRF team to retrieve the body.

"Divers are carrying out search operations in the river to trace the boy's body and we hope to succeed soon," Singh said.