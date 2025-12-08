Boy drowns while saving friend during idol immersion in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his friend during Ganesh idol immersion at Laxmi Tal in Jhansi city, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali area on Sunday evening.

Police said a Ganesh idol had been installed at a temple in Gudri Mohalla on the occasion of Vivah Panchami and was taken for immersion after rituals and celebrations.

Yuvraj (14) and his friend Shubh Agrawal (11) had gone to Laxmi Tal with others for the immersion. While immersing the idol, Shubh slipped and fell into the water. Seeing his friend in distress, Yuvraj jumped into the pond to save him, police said.

According to police, as both children began to drown, a woman nearby tried to help by throwing her scarf into the water. Shubh managed to grab the cloth and was pulled out safely, but Yuvraj slipped into deeper water and drowned.

Locals later pulled out Yuvraj and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Kotwali Station House Officer Vidyasagar Mishra said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. No complaint has been lodged by the victim's family in connection with the incident so far, he added. PTI COR KIS AKY