Boy electrocuted in Delhi's Chhawla, family demands action against BSES

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric pole in Delhi, which saw thunderstorms last evening, police said.

The victim, Kaif Mohammad was outside his house when the incident took place in Khaira village in the Chhawla area. His family has demanded action against the BSES, police said. He got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole of Power Discom BSES amid thunderstorms and dust storms in the national capital, they said.

In a statement, Power Discom BSES said, “In an unfortunate incident, a young boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with a telephone pole that had leaked from an illegal wire. Our condolences are with the family of the deceased.” "Initial reports indicate that the abandoned telephone pole, not maintained by BSES, had been illegally encroached upon by an area resident who had extended the ‘Chhajja’ of his premises. An illegal wire from the resident's premises was found hanging on the pole, causing leakage that led to this unfortunate incident." The boy was rushed to RTRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead, another police officer said. The district’s crime team and officials from the power department inspected the spot and a case under the Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Chhawla Police Station, he said. The statements of the witnesses and other residents were also recorded. Kaif lived with his parents and two elder brothers in the Chhawla area. He was a student in class six of a government school. His father is a contractor for building houses, police said.

Gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 70 kilometres per hour swept the national capital as parts of the city received light-intensity rain on Tuesday. PTI ALK HIG HIG