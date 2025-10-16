Boy electrocuted near PM Modi's meeting venue in Andhra's Kurnool district

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution on Thursday in the parking area allocated for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Kurnool district, said a police official.

Ahead of PM's meeting, the boy was carrying an iron pipe to use as a flagpole, which accidentally touched a high-tension power line, leading to his death.

"The boy was trying to lift the pipe and it came in contact with the live wire and he was electrocuted instantly," Kurnool Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Babu Prasad told PTI.

The deceased was a native of Munagalapadu village in Kurnool district, and police have registered a case. PTI MS GDK ADB