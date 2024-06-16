Boy enters lake in Nagpur to swim, drowns

Nagpur, Jun 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a lake in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Dhruv Ashish Tedulwar, a Class 10th student, lost his life in Gorewada lake, they said.

Tedulwar, who had gone to swim along with three friends, took a selfie before jumping into the water, but he drowned, an official said.

After being alerted, the Gittikhadan police and firefighters brought the teenager out from the water. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR NR