Boy falls from school bus near Kolkata, dies

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) A student of Class 11 died after falling from his school bus while alighting at Baguiati in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The boy was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The minor lost balance while disembarking from the bus and fell on the road on Thursday evening, suffering injuries in the head, police said.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital where it was kept in the morgue, a police officer said.

Upon hearing the news, the boy’s parents rushed to the medical facility, where an argument broke out between them and the hospital staff, after they were told that the body was kept in the morgue, he said.

When police arrived following a complaint by the hospital authorities, the personnel and the parents engaged in a scuffle over the matter, the officer said.

The situation was brought under control after police made arrangements so that the parents could see their deceased son, he added.

However, the boy’s father claimed on television channels that he was beaten up by police personnel, causing injury to his left eye. PTI CORR DC RBT