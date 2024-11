Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) A four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in Arjun ki Dhani in Gudhamalani area where Naresh fell into the borewell while playing.

The family members started rescue efforts and immediately informed police following which a rescue team was sent from the district headquarters. PTI SDA NB NB