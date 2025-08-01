Boy falls into open sewer while playing in rain in Delhi's Rajokri, crawls out safely

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy who fell into an open sewer in southwest Delhi's Rajokri area while playing in the rain managed to come out safely, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday around 1.15 pm, when police were informed that a child had fallen into a sewer near Rajokri, they said.

Despite initial attempts by the police to locate the child, he could not be found, prompting the PCR staff to alert the Vasant Kunj South police station and launch a search operation, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity and along the sewer line was retrieved and closely reviewed. It showed two boys running near the sewer, and one of them appeared to have fallen into it. However, both children were later seen running away from a point further down the sewer line, suggesting that the boy had managed to come out of it, the officer added.

"About 20 feet from the spot where the child fell, the sewer was found open, which likely enabled him to exit. However, the child was not immediately identified by the residents," the officer said.

To trace the boy, the police circulated the CCTV footage across local social media groups, including those of Rajokri residents, nearby schools, and adjacent police stations.

On Friday, the boy was identified by a teacher of the MCD School in Rajokri as a Class 3 student and a resident of Rajokri village, the officer said.

When questioned by the beat staff, the boy said he had gone out to enjoy the rain with a friend who lives in the same house and studies in the same school. Due to heavy water flow, the sewer opening was not visible, and he accidentally fell in.

He managed to come out safely after a short distance and returned home without informing anyone about the incident, the officer said.

Police said no injury was reported, and the child is safe.