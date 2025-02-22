Boy found dead in field in UP’s Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a mustard field in Saraibahelia village here, police said on Saturday.

Bhupiyamau police outpost in-charge Varun Singh on Saturday said Ansh Tiwari was playing with other children on Friday evening.

When he did not reach home till late night, the family started searching for him and his body was later found in a mustard field, he said.

According to the villagers, there is a potato field next to the mustard field, in which an electric fence has been installed to protect the crop from wild boars. Probably, the child touched the fence and died due to electric shock.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.