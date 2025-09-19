Boy found dead in reform home in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Sep 19 (PTI) A boy, accused of rape, was found dead at a reform home in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The deceased was a resident of the Ranka area in Garhwa district, they said.

He was found in an unconscious state in the bathroom in the morning by other inmates. He was immediately taken to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson Shailendra Chaturvedi said, "The deceased was initially sent to jail but was declared a juvenile and shifted to the reform home on August 8. A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the matter." Palamu's Superintendent of Police Reeshma Rameshan said, "A thorough investigation is underway." At present, there are 35 children in the reform home. PTI RPS RPS SOM