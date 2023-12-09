Boy found dead in south Delhi forest

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A body of a teenager was found in a jungle area of south Delhi's Bhati Mines on Saturday, police said.

They said the victim was 17 years old.

"We received a PCR call at 11.36 am on Saturday from the guards of the forest department. The caller told police that a body had been seen in a forest. The crime spot was visited and inspected by the crime team," said a senior police officer.

Police have taken the body in custody and sent it for post mortem to know the reason behind the death, the officer said. PTI BM BM VN VN