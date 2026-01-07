Boy found dead in sugarcane field in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a sugarcane field here on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Samad, son of Jameel, was found outside Bhora Khurd village, officials said, adding that he had been missing since Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said that police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

"Prima facie, it is a case of murder. The boy had gone missing while playing outside his house on Tuesday," the SSP told reporters, adding that an investigation is underway.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. The complaint alleged that Samad's body was found in a sugarcane field with injuries on his throat, raising suspicion that he was strangled to death.

The incident triggered protests by angry locals, who gathered at the spot demanding swift action. Senior police and administrative officials, including the SSP, visited the area and assured the protesters that the case would be solved at the earliest, police said.