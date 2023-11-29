Boy found dead near highway in Ajmer district

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A boy was found dead with a deep wound behind his ear on Wednesday in the Nasirabad area of Ajmer district, police said.

The body was spotted in an isolated area outside Motipura village near the national highway with hands tied, they said.

Police have kept the body in the mortuary of a local hospital and trying to ascertain the identity of the minor.

"Prima facie, the boy, aged around 10 years, was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped here. The matter is being investigated," police said. PTI SDA VN VN